Joan Fletcher "Joanie' Aged 80 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Hindmarsh Street, Inverell. Beloved daughter of Vida (deceased), treasured & cherished friend who became family of Dawn, Thea, Gloria and Leonie. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Joan's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell Tuesday 12th November, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by private interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 12, 2019