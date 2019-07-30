|
|
|
John Joseph Rees Aged 91 years Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Rivers Street, Inverell Beloved husband of Joycie (deceased), loving father & father-in-law of Kerry & John, Kath & Grant, Sue & Pat, loved pop, great grand pop, great great grand pop and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Requiem Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell, Thursday 1st August, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 30, 2019