John Ruben Smith Aged 82 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Alabama Street, Ashford. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Val & Bob, loving Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 19th July, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 19, 2019