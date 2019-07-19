Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for John SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ruben SMITH

John Ruben SMITH Notice
John Ruben Smith Aged 82 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Alabama Street, Ashford. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Val & Bob, loving Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 19th July, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.