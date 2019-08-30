|
Julie Maree Higgins Aged 64 years. Late of Moore Street, Inverell and formerly of Bukkulla. Dearly loved daughter of Betty & Gordon (deceased), beloved wife of Robert, precious mum & mum-in-law of Rebecca & Adam, Camilla & Michael and Timothy & Haley, dearest mama and dearly loved sister & sister-in-law. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Julie's Funeral Service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell, today, Friday 30th August, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Unicorn Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Church THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 30, 2019