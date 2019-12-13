|
In Loving Memeory of June Tierney Passed away 13/12/2018 We thought of you with love today, but this is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, from which we never part. God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts. Dearly missed and forever loved Daughter Margaret, David and family.
Published in Inverell Times on Dec. 13, 2019