Home
Resources
More Obituaries for June TIERNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June TIERNEY

Add a Memory
June TIERNEY In Memoriam
In Loving Memeory of June Tierney Passed away 13/12/2018 We thought of you with love today, but this is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, from which we never part. God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts. Dearly missed and forever loved Daughter Margaret, David and family.
Published in Inverell Times on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -