Kathleen "Lucy" Fleming Aged 94 years. Late of King Street, Inverell and formerly of "Shiralee" Graman. Dearly loved wife of Teddy, much loved mother & mother-in-law of Bob & Janice (deceased), John & Mary, adored nanna and great nanna. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Lucy's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 26th July, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by private cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019