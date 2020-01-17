|
Kathlyn May Denovan "Kath" Aged 87 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Butler Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Allan (deceased), dearly loved mother of Rodney (deceased), Shirley, Leigh (deceased), Kerry and Geoff, cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Kath's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 21st January, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 17, 2020