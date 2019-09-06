|
Kaye Elizabeth Townsend Aged 63 years Late of Sequoia Place, Inverell. Beloved wife of Peter, much loved daughter of Adele & Keith (deceased), dear twin sister & sister-in-law of Robyn & Ralph, sister & sister-in-law of Lynne and Ross & Shirley. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Kaye's Funeral Service will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Inverell, Friday 6th September, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to The Salvation Army. A donation stand will be at the Citadel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Sept. 6, 2019