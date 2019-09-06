Home
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Kaye Elizabeth TOWNSEND

Kaye Elizabeth TOWNSEND Notice
Kaye Elizabeth Townsend Aged 63 years Late of Sequoia Place, Inverell. Beloved wife of Peter, much loved daughter of Adele & Keith (deceased), dear twin sister & sister-in-law of Robyn & Ralph, sister & sister-in-law of Lynne and Ross & Shirley. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Kaye's Funeral Service will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, Inverell, Friday 6th September, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to The Salvation Army. A donation stand will be at the Citadel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Sept. 6, 2019
