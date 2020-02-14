Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith BRECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Robert BRECHT

Keith Robert BRECHT Notice
Keith Robert Brecht Aged 76 years. Late of Inverell Street, Delungra. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Geoff and Jenni Lyons, loved grandpa of Ivy, Grace, April, Anneliese and Pippa, much loved brother of Alan and Sandra & Barry. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Keith's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 18th February, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -