Keith Robert Brecht Aged 76 years. Late of Inverell Street, Delungra. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Geoff and Jenni Lyons, loved grandpa of Ivy, Grace, April, Anneliese and Pippa, much loved brother of Alan and Sandra & Barry. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Keith's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 18th February, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 14, 2020