KEVIN LEO CASHEN

KEVIN LEO CASHEN Notice
CASHEN KEVIN LEO Late of

Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

surrounded by

his loving family

9th August 2019

Aged 88 years



Dearly loved husband of Fran. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony, Jenny and Craig. Proud grandpa of Tim and Melissa, Tia and Bay, Shelby and Heath. Adored poppy of Brock, Hayley, Isabelle 'little girl' and Abbey.



Eternally grateful for the loving care given by all staff of Opal Hillside, Mt Hutton.



Family and friends of Kevin are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 16th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 13, 2019
