Kim Margaret (HINSHELWOOD) FLOYD


1972 - 2019
Kim Margaret (HINSHELWOOD) FLOYD Notice
FLOYD KIM (Nee Hinshelwood) 13/12/1972 - 10/10/2019 Relatives and friends are advised that the funeral service for Kim Margaret Floyd (nee Hinshelwood) aged 46 years, late of Blacktown will be held today Friday 18th October, 12 noon at Pinegrove Memorial Park, Mitchinbury (Sydney), North Chapel. Beloved daughter of Margaret Hinshelwood, loving mother to Tyler, Katya & Jackson Floyd and sister to Jay Hinshelwood, Lea & Brett Woodward. Hilda Drake Guardian Funerals 0296 258 500



Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 18, 2019
