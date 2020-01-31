|
Leslie "John" Ponton Aged 86 years. Late of Naroo Hostel, Warialda and formerly of Burnett Street, Delungra. Beloved husband of Muriel (deceased), loving father & father-in-law of Vicki, Christine & Glen and Janelle & Ian, cherished grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that John's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Inverell, Monday 3rd February, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 31, 2020