Lloyd Sylvester Fletcher Late of Chester St, Moree Sadly passed away on the 10TH February 2020 The relatives and friends of the late Lloyd Fletcher are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church Moree on Friday 14TH February 2020 with the service commencing at 10.00am thence for private cremation. All Service personnel please wear your medals. In lieu of flowers please make donations to RSL Defencecare. A donation box will be provided at the church "Forever in our hearts, forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



Published in Inverell Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
