Louise Johanna OUWENDIJK

Louise Johanna OUWENDIJK Notice
Louise Johanna Ouwendijk Aged 88 years. Late of Lewin Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Herbert (deceased), much loved mother of Annamieke and Louisa, cherished oma and great oma. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Louise's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Wednesday 31st July, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by private cremation. Members of the Inverell Bridge Club are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times from July 26 to July 30, 2019
