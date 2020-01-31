|
Marie Adele O'Brien Aged 92 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Elsmore Common. Beloved wife of Dick (deceased), loving mother & mother-in-law of Kay & Graham (deceased), Alan (deceased), Garry & Kerry and Jayne & Alan (deceased), devoted nan, great nanna Daisy and great great nanna Daisy. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marie's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, today, Friday 31st January, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. Flowers will be lovingly accepted, or friends may wish to make a donation to McLean Care. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 31, 2020