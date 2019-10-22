Home
Marie Joyce Schutz Aged 83 years. Late of Copes Creek Road, Tingha. Dearly loved partner of Jock, much loved mother & mother-in-law of Tanya & Greg, Dionne & Jack, Naomi & Greg, Tony & Joanne, Brooke & Melissa, Chantelle and Julian (deceased), adored grandma, great grandma, great great grandma and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Marie's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 22nd October, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by interment at the Tingha Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 22, 2019
