MORTON, Sr Mary Bernard RSM Passed away on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 at Nazareth House, Tamworth Beloved daughter of Hope & Minnie (both dec) Fond sister of her late siblings Phyllis, Iris, June, Thomas, Verlie, Leonard, Nancy and Patricia. Sr Bernard was a loving aunt of her nieces and nephews and their families and a loved member of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Convent of Mercy Chapel, Henry Street, Gunnedah commencing at 11am on Friday 14th February, 2020. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Wandobah Road, Gunnedah. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 11, 2020