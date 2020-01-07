Home
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Mary Rolfe Aged 99 years. Late of the Grace Munro Centre, Bundarra and formerly of Cooinda, Inverell and Noosaville. Dearly loved wife of Henry (deceased), loved sister of Ken (deceased) and Winifred (deceased), loving aunty and great aunty. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mary's Funeral Service will be held at the Uniting Church, Inverell, Friday 10th January, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Private Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 7, 2020
