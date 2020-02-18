|
Maurice James Sheehan "Barney" Aged 85 years. Late of Vernon Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of David, Rodney and Andrew, loving father-in-law of Cindy, cherished poppy Barney, great grandfather & brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Barney's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 21st February, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 18, 2020