Maurice James SHEEHAN

Maurice James SHEEHAN Notice
Maurice James Sheehan "Barney" Aged 85 years. Late of Vernon Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Joan, much loved father of David, Rodney and Andrew, loving father-in-law of Cindy, cherished poppy Barney, great grandfather & brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Barney's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 21st February, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Feb. 18, 2020
