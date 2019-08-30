|
NEW, Mavis Emily Late of Riverside Gardens Nambucca Heads, formally Inverell/Swan Vale Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 26th August 2019 Aged 103 years and 10 months Loved wife of Maurice New (dec). Devoted mother and Mother-in-law, of Wendy & Allan Hunt, Margaret & Mike (dec.) Leyland and Glynis & Brian Turner. Adored Gar and Grannie of 7 Grandchildren and Proud Great Grannie of 11 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join in a celebration of Mavis' life at St John's Anglican Church, Nambucca Heads, on Monday 2nd September, 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 30, 2019