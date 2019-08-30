Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis NEW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Emily NEW

Mavis Emily NEW Notice
NEW, Mavis Emily Late of Riverside Gardens Nambucca Heads, formally Inverell/Swan Vale Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 26th August 2019 Aged 103 years and 10 months Loved wife of Maurice New (dec). Devoted mother and Mother-in-law, of Wendy & Allan Hunt, Margaret & Mike (dec.) Leyland and Glynis & Brian Turner. Adored Gar and Grannie of 7 Grandchildren and Proud Great Grannie of 11 Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to join in a celebration of Mavis' life at St John's Anglican Church, Nambucca Heads, on Monday 2nd September, 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.



logo
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.