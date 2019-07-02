|
|
|
Mavis Isabel Nolan Aged 80 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Old Bundarra Road, Inverell and Glen Innes. Dearly loved wife of Bob, much loved foster mum and aunty, nan, great nan and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mavis's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, tomorrow, Wednesday 3rd July, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. Flowers will be lovingly accepted, or friends may wish to make a donation to McLean Care, Inverell. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 2, 2019