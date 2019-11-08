|
Michael John Hoscher "Mick" Aged 48 years Late of North Star and formerly of Inverell. Dearly loved son, father, nephew, partner and friend. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mick's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Thursday 14th November, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 8, 2019