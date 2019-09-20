Home
Michael Wayne "Mick" MCGREGOR

Michael Wayne "Mick" MCGREGOR Notice
Michael Wayne McGregor "Mick" Aged 58 years. Late of Shirley Street, Inverell and formerly of Henderson Street, Inverell. Dearly loved brother of Karen and Steven, loving brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mick's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 27th September, commencing at 1:00 pm, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Sept. 20, 2019
