Michael Wayne McGregor "Mick" Aged 58 years. Late of Shirley Street, Inverell and formerly of Henderson Street, Inverell. Dearly loved brother of Karen and Steven, loving brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Mick's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 27th September, commencing at 1:00 pm, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Sept. 20, 2019