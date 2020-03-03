Home
Nancy Patricia (Pat) GREEN

Nancy Patricia (Pat) GREEN Notice
GREEN, Nancy Patricia (Pat) Late of Murgon Passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020 Aged 89 years Loving Wife of Gene Green, formerly married to Ewen McLean (dec'd). Beloved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Gordon & Nancy, Christine & Ian, Bruce & Donna, Heather & Gary (dec'd), Dale (dec'd), Stephen & Sandra, Scott & Heather, Ken (dec'd) & Willie, Andrew & Kristine, Tracey & Peter, Dean & Narelle. Cherished Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of their families. Much loved Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's Funeral Service to be held in Virgo Funeral Home's Chapel, 24 Pioneer Ave, Kingaroy (adjacent to Taabinga Cemetery) on Friday 6th March at 2.00pm. To be followed by interment within the Wondai Cemetery.
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 3, 2020
