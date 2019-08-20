|
Owen Stanley Pulford "Nernie" Aged 76 years. Late of King Street, Inverell and formerly of Grafton and Cootamundra. Dearly loved husband of Mary, much loved father of Lisa and Megan, cherished poppy Owie, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Owen's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, tomorrow, Wednesday 21st August, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 20, 2019