|
|
|
Pamela Ann Creighton "Pam" and "Pammy" Aged 64 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Moree. Loving sister of Daphne (deceased), Ernie (deceased), Alice & Ray (both deceased), Darrell (deceased) & Dianne, Garry & Amy, Leah & Mark and Aunty Martha, dearly loved and treasured aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Pam's Funeral Service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Moree Friday 13th March, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by interment at the Moree Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 10, 2020