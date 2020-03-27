Home
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery
Patricia "Helen" Aylward Aged 74 years. Late of Ross Street, Inverell. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Jenny & Danny, Patricia & Ray and Kylie & Ronald, treasured nan, great nan and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Helen's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery, Saturday 28th March, commencing at 10:00 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 27, 2020
