Cloonan, Peter Charles of Beaudesert and formerly Inverell. Passed away peacefully on 20th August 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Meg (nee McCarthy). Much loved Father and Father-in-Law of Jenny and Laurie, Kate, Dan and Alison and Tim. Loving Grandfather to Bridget, Emily and Nicholas. Loved Brother to David (Dec'd) and Brother-in-Law to John, Charles, Claire (all dec'd) and Gay. Family and Friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass for Peter to be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bromelton Street, Beaudesert on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial at Gleneagle Cemetery. BROWN FAMILY FUNERALS BEAUDESERT QLD PH: 0755410062
Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 23, 2019