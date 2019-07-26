|
Peter Tasman Meers Aged 64 years. Late of Moore Street, Inverell and formerly of Chiltern, Victoria. Much loved husband of Wendy, loving father & father-in-law of Nathan & Melanie, Nichole & Peter, Ben & Carrie, Skye & Chris and Samantha (deceased) and cherished grandad of their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Peter's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 29th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019