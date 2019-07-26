|
Ralph Edwin Blackwell Aged 95 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell. Beloved husband of Marie (deceased), much loved father of Deborah and Brent, loved father-in-law of Neville, cherished grandfather of Simon and Colin, a very dear friend to many. A memorial service will be held for Ralph at the Inverell Uniting Church on Tuesday 30th July, commencing at 10:30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019