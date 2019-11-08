|
Reginald Arthur Golding "Reg" Passed away peacefully at Touriandi Lodge, Bingara 1st November, 2019, the day after his 88th Birthday. Formerly of Inverell, Newcastle and Sydney. Loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Reg's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 11th November, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 8, 2019