Reginald Hunter "Reg" CURTIS

Reginald Hunter "Reg" CURTIS Notice
Reginald Hunter Curtis "Reg" Aged 87 years. Late of Brewery Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Enid (deceased), loving father & father-in-law of Vicki, Tony & Carolyn, David, Darryl & Michelle, Maurice (deceased), Lynnelle & Scott, much loved Poppy & Big Poppy. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Reg's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 26th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on July 23, 2019
