Home
Services
Thorley & Sons Funerals
2 Delvyn Drive
Inverell, New South Wales 2360
(02) 6722 2566
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel
Inverell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Neil GASS

Richard Neil GASS Notice
Richard Neil Gass Aged 72 years. Late of Kerri Road, Inverell. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving father & father-in-law of Louise, Teressa and Kath & Doug, adored grandpa of Isabella, Elizabeth and Lincoln and dear brother of Bob (deceased), Peter, Peg, Sue and Faye. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Richard's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Saturday 21st March, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



logo
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -