Richard Neil Gass Aged 72 years. Late of Kerri Road, Inverell. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving father & father-in-law of Louise, Teressa and Kath & Doug, adored grandpa of Isabella, Elizabeth and Lincoln and dear brother of Bob (deceased), Peter, Peg, Sue and Faye. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Richard's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Saturday 21st March, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Leukaemia Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Mar. 20, 2020