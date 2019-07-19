|
|
|
Robert Ian Lowe "Bob" Aged 60 years. Late of Church Street, Gilgai. Dearly loved husband of Libby, much loved father & father-in-law of Ben & Susan, Kelly & Hugh, loved grandpa, great grandpa, brother and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Robert's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Monday 22nd July, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 19, 2019