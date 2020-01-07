|
Robert John O'Brien Aged 72 years. Late of Crestview Place, Inverell and formerly of "Elonora", Gum Flat and "Derra", Delungra. Beloved husband of Noeline, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Jaclyn & Rikki and Shannon & Patrick, cherished pop of Megyn, Logan, Ioan and one on the way, loved brother & brother-in-law of Carmel, Brenda, Enid, Allan & Janet and Jeff & Debbie. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Robert's Funeral Service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell, Thursday 9th January, commencing at 9:30 am, followed by Interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. A donation stand will be at the Church. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 7, 2020