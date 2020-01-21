|
Ruth Trent Aged 86 years. Late of Coffs Harbour and formerly of Bendemeer Street, Bundarra. Beloved wife of Cyril (deceased), dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Lesley & Greg, Kevin & Anne, Christine & Peter, Micheal & Fay and Neil & Gail, cherished nan, great nan, great great nan and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Ruth's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Wednesday 22nd January, commencing at 10:30 am, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 21, 2020