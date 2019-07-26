|
|
|
Shirley Joyce Lowrey Aged 81 years. Late of Chisholm Street, Inverell. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Lyn & Bob, Carol & Colin, Jayne & Ian, adored nan and great nan, and remembered by George. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Shirley's Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Inverell Cemetery, Tuesday 30th July, commencing at 10:30 am. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 26, 2019