Sillverah Maie Alderson Aged 52 years. Late of York Street, Taree and formerly of Ashford & Inverell. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Shannon & Donna, Jesse & Melinda, John and Rick, loved sister of Glen (deceased), Julie and Lucille. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Sillverah's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 13th August, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Aug. 9, 2019
