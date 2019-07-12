Home
Stanley Cecil "Stan" NICHOLAS

Stanley Cecil "Stan" NICHOLAS Notice
Stanley Cecil Nicholas "Stan" Aged 76 years. Late of Roslyn Street, Inverell. Loved husband of June, loving father & father-in-law of Kerrie & Peter, Kelly, Christine and Belinda, adored pop of Blake, Jessica, Reece, Toby, Mackenzie, Jai, Hunter, James and Isabella, remembered by Gary and Matt, a great friend of Les. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Stan's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Wednesday 17th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on July 12, 2019
