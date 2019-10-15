|
|
|
Stephen Edward Crouch "Steve" Aged 67 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Arthur Street, Inverell. Beloved son of Joan & Jack (both deceased), dear brother of Robert (deceased), Margaret, Tony and Martin, loving uncle their families. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Steve's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Tuesday 15th October, commencing at 3:30 pm, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 15, 2019