Terrence Michael Kelleher "Terry" Aged 74 years. Late of Ross Street, Inverell. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Michael & Tammy, Patrick & Kellie, Terrence and Deborah & David, cherished pop, great pop and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Terry's Funeral Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell,Thursday 9th January, commencing at 2:30 pm, followed by Interment at the Inverell Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Jan. 7, 2020