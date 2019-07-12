Home
Thomas Edwin LAVENDER

Thomas Edwin LAVENDER Notice
Thomas Edwin Lavender "Tom" Aged 81 years. Late of Wood Street, Gilgai. Dearly loved husband of June, much loved father & father-in-law of Kim, Tom & Maria and Steven, adored grandfather and great grandfather . Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Tom's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, this Monday 15th July, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on July 12, 2019
