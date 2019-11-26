Home
Thomas Henry (Tom) ROGERS

Thomas Henry (Tom) ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Thomas Henry "Tom" Late of Toowoomba and formerly of Myall Creek, passed away peacefully on 22nd November 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved Husband of Nancy (dec'd). Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Peter and Colleen; Christopher and Christine; Timothy and Lora; Nicholas (dec'd) and Katrina; and Robert. Loving Grandfather of 9 and Great-grandfather of 11. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's funeral, to be held at T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (south), Toowoomba, service commencing at 9.30am, Tuesday, 3rd December 2019, followed by interment at Drayton and Toowoomba Cemetery. "In God's Care" T.S. Burstow Funerals Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba (07) 4636 9600



Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 26, 2019
