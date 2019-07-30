|
Trevor "Lance" De Fraine Aged 80 years. Late of Tamworth and formerly of Gum Flat. Much loved husband of Marlene (deceased), dear brother of Dianna, Raymond (deceased) and Leslie. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Lance's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 2nd August, commencing at 11:00 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. Members of the Inverell Harness Racing Club are especially invited to attend. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 30, 2019