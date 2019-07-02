|
Valerie June McDonald "Val" Aged 83 years Late of "Stirling West", Gwydir Highway, Inverell and formerly of "Burnima", Bingara. Beloved wife of Peter, loved mother of Craig, Lesley-Anne and Brett, cherished nana, great nana and sister. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Val's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, this Thursday 4th July, commencing at 2:00 pm, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on July 2, 2019