Vernon William McCormack "Gus" Aged 83 years . Late of Chester Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Beryl, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Cilla & Greg, Colin, Brian and Vicki, adored pop, great pop and brother. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Gus' Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell Tuesday 22nd October, commencing at 3:00 pm, followed by cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 22, 2019