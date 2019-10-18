Home
Warren James "Woggy" HOOPER

Warren James "Woggy" HOOPER Notice
Warren James Hooper "Woggy" Aged 68 years Late of Rose Street, Inverell. Beloved husband of Carmel, dearly loved brother of Keith, Stephen (deceased), Lynette, Ivan, Wayne, Jeffrey and Leonie, much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Warren's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Saturday 26th October, commencing at 11:00 am. Followed by Cremation. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03



Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 18, 2019
