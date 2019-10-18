|
William George Biddle "Buddy" Aged 78 years Late of Brewery Street, Inverell and formerly of Mossman Street, Glen Innes. Beloved husband of Kerry, dearly loved father & father-in-law of Debra & Glen and Richard & Alison, cherished pop, great pop, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Buddy's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, Friday 18th October, commencing at 1:00 pm, followed by Cremation. Members of the Inverell District Darts Association and the Sporties Social Darts Club are especially invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Heart Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Oct. 18, 2019