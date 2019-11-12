|
William Herbert Baxter "Bill" Late of "Primrose", New Valley Road, Tingha. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Amanda & Jeremy, loving grandpa of Cameron and Lachlan, dear brother & brother-in-law of Warner & Joan, Gregory & Maureen, Donald & Brenda, Phillip (deceased) and Christine & Mervyn and loved uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Bill's Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Tingha, Wednesday 13th November, commencing at 11:30 am, followed by Interment at the Tingha Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Inverell Times on Nov. 12, 2019